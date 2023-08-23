Photo credit: YES Network

The New York Yankees playing lifeless baseball with no hopes of a playoff run is new territory for just about everyone, including the broadcasters.

Tuesday night, the Yankees lost to the Washington Nationals 2-1, extending their losing streak to nine games. After recording just two hits on the night, in the midst of a nine-game August losing streak, “boring” is one way to describe the Yankees, and long-time radio announcer Suzyn Waldman did just that.

With the score tied 1-1, the team formerly known as the Bronx Bombers sent three to the plate with nothing to show for it in the bottom of the fourth inning. And as WFAN’s Yankees radio broadcast was finishing up a commercial break before the start of the fifth inning, Waldman’s voice could be heard saying, “God, this is boring.”

Ironically, Waldman’s hot mic moment came during a commercial advertising the ability to listen to every Yankees radio broadcast on the Audacy app. Clearly, Waldman didn’t expect her “God, this is boring” line to make it over the airwaves. But one of the great things about Waldman is that no one would be surprised to hear her call out the lifeless Yankees. Waldman and her radio partner John Sterling are willing to criticize the team, despite living in a world where their MLB broadcasting peer Kevin Brown was sidelined by the Baltimore Orioles for an innocuous comment.

Usually, in late August, the Yankees are gearing up for the playoffs with expectations of winning the World Series. This season, however, despite having the second-highest payroll in Major League Baseball, Brian Cashman’s Yankees will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and are likely to finish with their first losing record since 1992. Most fans would agree, “boring” is a nice way of putting it.

[WFAN]