After nearly six years at the Los Angeles Times, covering the Los Angeles Dodgers and broader sports enterprise stories, Jorge Castillo returns to the East Coast. Monday saw ESPN announce him as their new MLB writer, ready to tackle the 2024 season as Spring Training begins

Castillo will cover the New York Yankees and New York Mets for ESPN.com in his new role. The Worldwide Leader has seen its MLB writers take a more national role in the past few years. Still, neither New York team has seen individualized coverage since Cole Harvey and Adam Rubin covered the Yankees and Mets beats, respectively.

Castillo came to The Times in 2018 after spending four years at the Washington Post, in which he covered the Washington Nationals. Before that, he also covered baseball for the Newark Star-Ledger and The New York Times.

“As someone who grew up consuming everything ESPN, this opportunity is truly a dream come true for me,” Castillo said in a statement by ESPN. “I’m honored to join such a great baseball crew and excited to work with so many talented people.”

According to the release, Castillo, a Yale graduate and Massachusetts native, will dive into national MLB stories throughout the season and playoffs, appearing on TV and radio in addition to his Yankees and Mets duties.

Rachel Ullrich, ESPN Deputy Editor, ESPN.com, added: We’re thrilled to welcome Jorge to ESPN’s baseball team. He’s covered some of baseball’s biggest franchises in some of its toughest markets, and we expect nothing less from him in New York. We can’t wait to add his incredible reporting, thoughtful analysis and creative storytelling to our talented team.”

[ESPN]