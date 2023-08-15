Dave Fleming serves as a batboy during Monday’s Rays vs. Giants game. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

Viewers of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants might have noticed a familiar face in the Giants dugout. But it wasn’t a player, manager or coach.

It was Dave Flemming, one of the team’s main announcers both on radio and television. He was serving as a batboy for the first three innings of the game. Of course, the natural question is, why was the 47-year-old Flemming, who’s been calling games for the Giants since 2003, serving as batboy?

The reason was all too relatable. He finished last in his fantasy football league. This was his punishment.

Giants announcer Dave Flemming finished last in fantasy football. Tonight, he serves his punishment, working as a batboy for the Giants. pic.twitter.com/JiVltQfUnB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2023

During a brief interview with fellow announcers Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow, Flemming stressed, “I gotta hustle, man. You do not want to get in the way of the game. He also said that he’d be “icing down after this” and “may not make it up [to the radio booth] for the fourth inning.”

“I’m gonna be icing down after this. I may not make it up for the fourth inning. We’ll see.” pic.twitter.com/vWUdIkkEFO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2023

Flemming seemed to handle the experience OK. And despite his concerns, he made it back to the booth for the fourth inning, handling a job he’s much more accustomed to.

Now Flemming is back in his more familiar seat at Oracle Park, in the radio booth. pic.twitter.com/Aukmn2AG3S — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2023

[Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area]