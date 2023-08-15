Giants announcer Dave Flemming spend three innings in the San Francisco dugout on Monday, serving as batboy in a fantasy football punishment.. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area Dave Fleming serves as a batboy during Monday’s Rays vs. Giants game. Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area
Fantasy SportsLocal NetworksMLBNFLBy Michael Dixon on

Viewers of Monday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants might have noticed a familiar face in the Giants dugout. But it wasn’t a player, manager or coach.

It was Dave Flemming, one of the team’s main announcers both on radio and television. He was serving as a batboy for the first three innings of the game. Of course, the natural question is, why was the 47-year-old Flemming, who’s been calling games for the Giants since 2003, serving as batboy?

The reason was all too relatable. He finished last in his fantasy football league. This was his punishment.

During a brief interview with fellow announcers Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow, Flemming stressed, “I gotta hustle, man. You do not want to get in the way of the game. He also said that he’d be “icing down after this” and “may not make it up [to the radio booth] for the fourth inning.”

Flemming seemed to handle the experience OK. And despite his concerns, he made it back to the booth for the fourth inning, handling a job he’s much more accustomed to.

[Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area]

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. He is Bay Area native living in the Indianapolis area. Michael is also a big nerd when it comes to sports history and to a slightly lesser extent, all history. Beyond that, loves tacos, pizza and random Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985 (mostly personal but a lot of sports)/@mdixonsports (All work/sports related)

Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon