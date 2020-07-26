Local NetworksMLBBy Jay Rigdon on

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi is starting the season on the 10-day injured list with a back injury.

He added a bit of a twist to his throwing program today, though, when he decided to try and fire a ball from the field up into the Twins radio booth. That’s where Twins radio analyst Dan Gladden was waiting, standing on the desk and trying to lean out the window to catch throws, all while play-by-play man Cory Provus was doing a pregame hit on the air.

Via engineer Kyle Hammer:

That seems unsafe, but the visual is incredible. Gladden apparently has a history of doing things like this, too:

And, finally, the ball’s resting place:

More pregame antics should include firing baseballs up into broadcast booths from the field. And, hey, based on that evidence, Odorizzi’s back injury looks to be on the mend.

