On Friday, the Baltimore Orioles announced their 2024 broadcast team, featuring many familiar names from previous seasons and one pretty significant new face.

The new face is Ben Wagner, whose contract was not renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays in November. Per a release from the Orioles, Wagner “will appear on radio and select television broadcasts” over the course of the 2024 season.

Geoff Arnold and Kevin Brown return as the primary play-by-play voices for Orioles radio and television broadcasts, respectively. Brown was famously pulled from broadcasts last season for innocuous comments about the team’s lack of success in previous seasons.

Scott Garceau, Brett Hollander, and Melanie Newman also return this year in a variety of roles across both TV and radio, including play-by-play and shoulder programming host. Rob Long returns to TV as a shoulder programming host and reporter. Ben McDonald and Jim Palmer also return to the booth as analysts for Orioles TV broadcasts.

Orioles games will continue airing on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) in 2024. The network lacks a direct-to-consumer (DTC) offering, but can be streamed with a cable or satellite login through MASN’s website.

[Baltimore Orioles]