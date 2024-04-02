Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco threw a no-hitter Monday night, and Astros play-by-play announcer Todd Kalas was there for it all — most memorably, the right-hander’s 105th and final pitch.

Blanco had been dominant all night, giving Kalas plenty of time to think about how he’d call the final out. When Blanco induced a weak grounder to second baseman Mauricio Dubón to clinch the no-no against the Toronto Blue Jays, Kalas almost shouted himself hoarse.

“Ground ball … Dubón … throws to first — NO HITTER! Ronel Blanco in his eighth career start!” Kalas shouted. “The 30-year-old makes magic on April Fools’ Day!”

And here’s what it looked like in the booth.

Kalas, son of legendary Philadelphia Phillies announcer Harry Kalas, became the TV play-by-play man for the Astros in 2017. The team airs games on Space City Home Network. Kalas handled announcer duties for the Tampa Bay Rays from 1998 through 2016.

Kalas made no-hitter news in 2019 when he suddenly changed his stance about calling no-hitters during Justin Verlander’s no-no. While many baseball fans follow the old superstition that it’s taboo to mention a no-hitter, Kalas had not followed that unwritten rule, until Verlander’s gem.

“I’ve changed my thoughts on that topic over the years,” Kalas told the Houston Chronicle in 2019. “I used to be a guy who thought you needed to inform the viewer no matter what. But it’s become such a big deal for fans that they don’t want to hear about a no-hitter …”

So after being silent on the topic for nine innings and 105 pitches Monday, Kalas had to let it all out with that emotional final call.

Kalas got some shout-outs in the broadcasting community for his work Monday night. Dan Roche of Boston’s WBZ, who handles various New England Patriots reporting duties, tweeted, “First no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season – with my man Todd Kalas on the call! Nicely done TK!!!!”

