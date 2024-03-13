New York Liberty games are set to air on WNYW-TV, or Fox 5 New York, this coming season.

New York Liberty fans got some good news on Tuesday.

The WNBA franchise led by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu is a hot ticket for women’s basketball fans. Now, New Yorkers and those in the Tri-State Area will get the chance to watch the Liberty games this season on over-the-air television.

WNYW-TV, or Fox 5 New York for the locals, will air Liberty games during the upcoming 2024 WNBA season.

The New York Liberty have signed a deal with WNYW FOX5 to broadcast its games over the air locally. Their games will be free to watch during the 2024 season. More from @MikeVorkunov ⤵️https://t.co/IZ3uBSdyh3 — The Athletic WBB (@TheAthleticWBB) March 12, 2024

The report, courtesy of The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, indicates that games will air on Fox 5 and sister station My9 (WWOR-TV). Fans in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut all have access to those channels through over-the-air functions, making for significant convenience. Games will also stream on the Fox Local App.

YES Network previously aired Liberty games, but that run appears to be over for now.

The Liberty are the latest team to give their fans a convenient way to watch their games. Amid a crisis for regional sports networks, some teams have opted to put their teams on over-the-air TV. The Phoenix Mercury’s games will be on broadcast TV this season and various MLB teams are taking a similar approach.

“Expanding our local reach and ensuring we are widely accessible wherever fans watch Liberty games is imperative in today’s ever-expanding media landscape,” Liberty CEO Keia Clarke told The Athletic.

At least reasonable workarounds exist for fans despite all of the RSN nonsense. Credit to Liberty and the TV networks in New York for figuring this out.

[The Athletic]