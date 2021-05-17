Mike Breen is such a great NBA announcer that he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend. He rarely makes mistakes on broadcasts, but did make one during Sunday’s game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics on MSG- and quickly recognized his mistake and turned it into a hilarious moment.

When the ball landed in the hands of Celtics center Tacko Fall during the third quarter, Breen said, “Noel keeps it alive, but right to Taco Bell.”

Seconds later, Breen said, “Did I just say Taco Bell?” He began laughing and added, “Oh my goodness.”

Knicks color commentator Walt Frazier: “You must be hungry, bro.”

Breen: “I need to get some sleep.”

That’s good television.

Breen was recognized at the game for being inducted into the Hall of Fame, and he received a standing ovation from fans at Madison Square Garden.

ESPN was also showing the game, and play-by-play man Bob Wischusen said, “He’s an even better guy than he is a broadcaster, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of that honor because he really has become the voice of this league.”

Congrats to Mike Breen, and great save on the Taco Bell mishap.