HoJo, Haji — same thing, right?

Well, if you don’t have the slightest clue what we’re talking about, you might not have tuned in for the New York Mets’ game against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. Prior to the game, the Mets officially retired No. 16, honoring Dwight “Doc” Gooden with the greatest distinction it can bestow on one of their former players.

Prior to the first pitch, Keith Hernandez, alongside Gary Cohen and Ron Darling, talked about the pregame ceremony and some of Gooden’s former teammates, who were on hand. In addition to Hernandez and Darling, there was Mookie Wilson. Rafael Santana, Jesse Orosco, Rodger McDowell and Darryl Strawberry, among several others. And oh, there was Howard “HoJo” Johnson, too. Or “Haji,” as Hernandez referred to him.

But Hernandez confused his former teammate with his 21.5-year-old cat.

Here's Keith Hernandez mixing up Howard Johnson, his 1986 Mets teammate, with Hadji, his 21.5-year-old cat. https://t.co/UaTspqrOTd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2024

Yes, you read that correctly.

“Hadji. Oh, not Hadji, HoJo,” he said while Ron Darling and Gary Cohen erupted in laughter at the gaffe.

Haji has frequently been mentioned on SNY’s broadcasts over the years and has become a fan favorite, as Hernandez has often kept fans apprised of his beloved cat on social media. But during a Mets-Phillies game in 2021, the broadcast booth and New York’s first home run of the season was overshadowed by a ring doorbell and a slight cat emergency.

But there’s been a lot more happier instances with the beloved Haji:

HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY HADJI!!! pic.twitter.com/B7Pm14fMKX — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) October 10, 2023

Hadji asked to try on my readers last night. He said, “You know dad, I am 19 years old.” pic.twitter.com/xneO9ElWwx — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) November 19, 2021

Hadji and me out in the backyard last night looking at the computer together. pic.twitter.com/vtwIsuxYyK — keith Hernandez (@keithhernandez) July 12, 2021

He’s Keith Hernandez, and he’s a big cat guy.

And next time you hear Hernandez mention Haji on air, you’ll know it’s not just any cat – it’s his beloved 21.5-year-old feline friend and, not to be confused, the New York Mets Hall-of-Famer.

