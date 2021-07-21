D.J. Shockley is coming home-ish. The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and SEC Network analyst has taken a job as the new sports anchor for Fox 5 Atlanta. The network announced the hiring on Tuesday.

Shockley, who lives in Georgia, was a standout QB for the Bulldogs, earning All-SEC First Team All-Academic and First Team All-SEC honors during his playing career. He was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in the NFL before transitioning over to a broadcasting career.

Shockley worked in an analyst role for various networks and organizations, including Raycom, Big Ten Network, WSB-TV (Atlanta), and the Atlanta Falcons. He was eventually hired by ESPN and joined the SEC Network in 2017, where he worked as a studio and game analyst.

Truly blessed and honored to join the Fox 5 family! Really excited for the next chapter & covering all of the sports here in the ATL!! #Humbled https://t.co/gYScTap2jc — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) July 20, 2021

In his new role, Shockley will be Fox 5 Atlanta’s main sports anchor during weekday afternoon and late newscasts, as well as hosting other special sports programming. His position begins July 26.

“The opportunity to work at FOX 5 is so humbling and the chance to work with so many talented people is pretty cool,” said Shockley in the announcement. “I am grateful, honored, and blessed to be in this role at a place like FOX 5 where I look to carry on the standard set by Ken Rodriguez.”

Shockley spoke with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and said that he was excited to marry his social media following with the sports anchor position.

“I’m looking forward to adapting to this new role and make it my own. I pride myself on being able to think fast on my feet. I want to show my down-to-earth personality and my genuineness…”

“I’ve always been open on social media and I can add my own flavor and build the Fox 5 brand.”

