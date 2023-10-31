Fairleigh Dickinson forward Ansley Almonor (5) and guard Joe Munden Jr. (1) celebrate their 63-58 win over No. 1 seed Purdue. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Fairleigh Dickinson took the NCAA Tournament by storm last March when they became only the second #16 seed to defeat a #1 seed when they upset Purdue 63-58 in Columbus, Ohio. The story of the Knights was endearing as they epitomized the ultimate underdog, even with their Sports Information Director, Jordan Sarnoff, being a student at the school.

But while some Cinderella stories come and go, FDU is making the most of the opportunity and their time in the spotlight.

This week the YES Network announced a historic agreement where the New York cable sports network will broadcast a package of both men’s and women’s Fairleigh Dickinson basketball games this season, the first such rights deal for the school.

Via YES Network:

Fairleigh Dickinson University announced Monday a multi-game broadcast agreement with the YES Network, which will see eight FDU basketball games air live on the YES Network and the YES App during the 2023-24 season. “It is a great honor for FDU to partner with the YES Network and deliver a robust basketball broadcast package nationwide,” said Senior Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Bradford Hurlbut. “After our men’s basketball team captivated the nation during March Madness and our women’s basketball program reached the WNIT for the second-straight season, we’re thrilled to seize the moment and highlight our exceptional student-athletes, coaches and institution on a network with the prestige of YES. I look forward to providing a new outlet for our fans, family and friends to see the Knights compete on the hardwood and introduce a wider audience to the Burgundy and Blue!” The first game of the package comes on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET in a battle of March Madness Cinderella squads when FDU welcomes in local non-conference rival Saint Peter’s which, as a 15-seed in 2022, marched its way to the Elite Eight, defeating the No. 3 seed, Purdue, in the Sweet 16. FDU famously toppled the No.1 Boilermakers on March 17, 2023, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the second time ever a 16-seed defeated a one-seed in March Madness. Commentators called the Knights’ win the “greatest upset in college basketball history.” The Nov. 15 game between the Peacocks and Knights marks FDU’s first-ever home non-conference game, men’s or women’s, to air live on a linear television network.

This is a remarkable development for Fairleigh Dickinson given the local and national exposure of YES Network. For YES, it’s a great way to get some more content, dip into the college basketball world at a time where the Yankees are in the offseason, and feature local schools. For FDU, the rights deal is a huge step for a school that will look to build on their historic upset last season and develop a program that can compete each and every year. It’s a win-win all the way around.

