Sep 22, 2015; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy (28) congratulates third baseman David Wright (5) on his home run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy was added to the SNY roster as a spring training fill-in for Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling. And he’ll be in the booth for at least two Grapefruit League games early in spring training.

While visiting Port St. Lucie on Tuesday, David Wright, Murphy’s former teammate, showed curiosity about his friend’s new broadcasting role. SNY’s Steve Gelbs, Murphy’s future booth partner, even asked Wright about his expectations for Murphy’s performance.

“I don’t know. You guys are gonna have to keep a leash on him, I think,” said Wright. “He can go on some tangents, that you guys may never get a word in. But Murph’s one of my great friends and I see him occasionally, so I’m looking forward to it. I’ll definitely be tuning in — not that I don’t tune in for you guys (SNY) — but I’ll definitely be tuning in for Murph’s debut. I’m rooting for him, and I think he’s gonna do great.

“I saw him last fall, and he loves talking baseball like no other. Like, I sit down with him — and I enjoy talking baseball — but at some point, I’m like, ‘Murph, I need a timeout. I need a 20-second; like go away for a little bit.’ But, yeah, he’s incredibly knowledgeable, and I think that the way he communicates the game is gonna be beneficial for a lot of people watching.”

David Wright shares how he thinks Daniel Murphy will do in the broadcast booth this spring: “You guys are going to have to keep a leash on him I think. He can go on some tangents that you guys may never get a word in” 😂 pic.twitter.com/JasLuEWMOX — SNY (@SNYtv) February 20, 2024

Murphy last played in the Major Leagues with the Colorado Rockies in 2020. He retired the following season and resurfaced in 2022 when he participated in the Mets Old Timers’ Game. He attempted to make a comeback this past year, signing with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League and later the Los Angeles Angels organization before hanging up his cleats for good this time.

Murphy spent most of his 12-year career with the New York Mets (2008,09, 2011-15). He was named an MLB All-Star in 2014 and helped lead the Mets to a World Series appearance a year later. In the 2015 playoffs, Murphy was a Mets folk hero, as he became the first player in Major League history to hit a home run in six consecutive postseason games.

So, it’s fair to say that he and Wright grew familiar with one another during their time in Flushing.

While Mets fans cherish their daily dose of Hernandez, Darling and Gary Cohen, the prospect of Daniel Murphy and David Wright reminiscing in the booth together would undoubtedly warm many hearts. Murphy’s transition to broadcasting will be fascinating to watch, and with Hernandez acknowledging his own mortality last season (albeit somewhat jokingly), questions linger about Murphy’s long-term broadcasting potential.

[SNY]