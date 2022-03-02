Let it be known that if you play baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University, the announcers have replay capability and they’re not afraid to use it.

Viewers of Monday’s live stream of the NAIA showdown between Northwestern College and Missouri Baptist University got the chance to delight in a moment that one player probably wishes wasn’t caught on camera.

The two teams were playing in the delightfully named Rube Foster Classic, hosted by MidAmerica Nazarene. It was on their live broadcast that, during the fifth inning, viewers might have noticed Red Raiders catcher Jacob Kindhart try to throw the ball to second base and, instead, spike it directly into the dirt in front of him.

The broadcast was in a wide shot so it was likely that most people watching at home missed it.

One person who did not miss it was MNU sports information director Chad Jenkins, who handles play-by-play duties for their online broadcasts. In an unnecessary-yet-very-appreciated moment, he decided to replay the snafu not once but twice, complete with commentary.

“We’re gonna show that again, catcher,” said Jenkins. “Nobody saw it but I saw it and we’re gonna see it again. Watch this.”

The broadcast then shifts into replay with a much clearer view of the errant throw.

“Throw down to second and….nope,” said Jenkins, chuckling. “I see everything, buddy. Not gonna let that slide. Here it is again.”

More impressed with the fact that a NAIA broadcast has replay capabilities https://t.co/9rX9nnWHV2 — Foul Pole Sports (@FoulPoleSports) February 28, 2022

If you’re gonna play at MNU, you better be buttoned up, or else you’re gonna hear about it, and so are their viewers.

