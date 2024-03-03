The freeze frame Buffalo Fox affiliate WUTV hit around Caitlin Clark's record. The freeze frame Buffalo Fox affiliate WUTV hit around Caitlin Clark’s record. (Andrew Bucholtz on Twitter.)
Many viewers watching Sinclair-owned Fox Buffalo affiliate WUTV (Fox 29 Buffalo) Sunday wound up missing Caitlin Clark breaking “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s all-time top-level NCAA basketball (men’s or women’s) scoring record. Clark did that shortly before halftime in the Fox-broadcast game between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and her No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes. But with Clark just two points away from that record in the final minute of the first half, the WUTV feed crashed to a video freeze frame with no audio for many.

It’s not quite clear yet if this was station-wide for WUTV or if it was an issue with their feed on certain cable, satellite, or virtual multichannel video programming distributors. But the feed did crash for many, and did not return until 4:47 later, in the middle of an interview with Clark ahead of halftime, and after she broke the record. Here’s the exit and the return (there were four minutes of a frozen video frame and no sound in between):

The feed was out from 1:53:08 p.m. to 1:57:55 p.m. Eastern on TVEyes. And that sparked notice from many watching on that feed, in Western New York and across the border in the Toronto area. Here are some of those tweets:

Apparently, Buffalo was not the only place where this happened, either. In Baltimore, Fox affiliate WBFF (also owned by Sinclair) wound up with a freeze-frame for around a minute right at the time of Clark’s crucial free throws:

Leland McCray, who works on ESPN 1240 high school sports coverage in Charlottesville, Virginia, tweeted at AA that he’d also seen a freeze-frame on DirecTV in that area:

And there may have been others as well. But Richard Deitsch of The Athletic got a comment from Fox that this was not a national issue:

That led to this being discussed as a potential issue with sun interference with a Fox satellite feed:

Technical difficulties like this do happen, and often at inopportune times. CBS/Paramount Global streaming service Paramount+ hit major issues for many in this year’s Super Bowl, while Grand Rapids, Michigan NBC affiliate WOOD-TV lost their network signal during the Detroit Lions’ divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, Fox as a network infamously hit technical difficulties during the 2015 World Series. (Although, with that being a network issue rather than an affiliate or streaming service one, and one impacting in-game replays, it led to a delay of game rather than missed action). But this was certainly an unfortunate one for viewers in affected areas who were hoping to watch Clark set the record live.

