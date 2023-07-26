A technical difficulties graphic on Bally Sports Detroit. A technical difficulties graphic on Bally Sports Detroit. (Awful Announcing on Twitter.)
If a baseball game is not televised, does it still occur? That hasn’t been a question for many decades, with every regular-season MLB game usually televised on at least the home and away team’s local broadcast partners, to say nothing of national outlets. But the beginning of the Los Angeles Angels-Detroit Tigers game Tuesday night was not carried on either Bally Sports West (Angels) or Bally Sports Detroit (Tigers), thanks to an issue with the production truck or trucks:

The pre-game show here went about as normal. But just five minutes ahead of the scheduled 6:40 p.m. ET start, Bally Sports Detroit started running a “technical difficulties” line on-screen during their ads, and then cut to a technical difficulties graphic, with TV broadcasters Matt Shepard and Dan Petry then delivering a radio-style call for the next 35 minutes (apart from commercial breaks). They delivered that “baseball via radio on TV” with just “technical difficulties” on the screen, and with the broadcasters’ audio sounding like it was coming from a submarine:

They then got video back 35 minutes into the game, but the sound issues remained:

And there were times where this led to the broadcasters being well ahead of the images, such as “Strike three called!” before a pitch was delivered:

This didn’t go great on Bally Sports West’s Angels feed, either:

And this all led to some unusual situations, including beat writers (like Angels’ writer Sam Blum of The Athletic, who has been banned from a show on the team radio station for “negativity“) trying to tweet play-by-play, and also noting there was no replay review:

Blum noted that the Angels’ radio broadcast (which is one of only two teams, along with the Toronto Blue Jays, to currently not send radio broadcasters on road trips) was somehow managing to do a broadcast. However, that broadcast was working under extremely difficult conditions:

So this is all going great for the Angels and Tigers. And for the in-bankruptcy Bally Sports. But, hey, at least Tungsten Arm O’Doyle and the Akron Groomsmen didn’t have their games televised either.

