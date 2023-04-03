Despite the team having two of the best players in baseball in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, it’s difficult to be consistently positive about the Los Angeles Angels. The team hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014, and hasn’t won a playoff game since 2009.

However, the Angels seem to be taking umbrage about “negativity” in the media. On Monday, The Athletic’s Sam Blum tweeted he was “no longer welcomed back” on a show called the “Beat Reporter Roundup” on the Angels-owned AM830. Blum claimed he was told he brought “negativity” to an “up-beat show,” and also said the decision was made by Angels president John Carpino (who should probably have more important things to worry about than this).

For what it's worth: I was informed by AM830 (Angels team-owned radio network) that I'm no longer welcomed back on the their "Beat Reporter Roundtable" program because I bring "negativity" to an "up-beat show." I was told the decision was made by team president John Carpino. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 3, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Blum noted that he strives to be fair covering the team, spotlighting both positives and negatives.

In solidarity with Blum, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register tweeted he would no longer appear on the segment.

I have let the Angels radio team know that I will no longer appear on the “Reporters Roundtable” either. https://t.co/1MpRKIHv5G — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 3, 2023

Last week, Blum reported on the Angels being one of two MLB teams to not send their radio broadcasters on the road (the Blue Jays are the other) this season. Travis Rodgers, an ESPN LA radio host, also called out the Angels for their decision.

If the Angels want to pull reporters from a show because they think they’re too negative, that’s their right. However, that’s not going to eliminate any perceived negativity. If anything, it will turn a seemingly objective “beat reporter roundtable” into a cheerleading session. It’s not a beat reporter’s job to be relentlessly positive about a team, and if that’s what the Angels want, maybe they should work harder to eliminate the negative elements instead of the coverage of that negativity.