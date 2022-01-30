Local NetworksBy Phillip Bupp on

The northeast is currently experiencing a massive snowstorm with some places in the New England area getting an expected snowfall of up to two feet and winds reaching 50 mph. Needless to say, it’s a great idea to stay home this weekend.

Having said that, not everyone stayed home. In fact, an ABC WCVB Boston affiliate reporter found two people out and about in Scituate, a town about an hour southeast of Boston. As is the case in Boston, the reporter asked them about the news of the day. No, not the snowstorm, Tom Brady’s reported retirement.

And to top it off and make it Boston AF, the two people revealed they were braving the conditions in order to find an open Dunkin’ Donuts.

When asked about Brady’s alleged retirement, the first person questioned if Rob Gronkowski was going to be retiring next. The second person felt that Brady “had a couple more years” left in him.

Hopefully they found an open Dunkin’ Donuts.

[@k8tmac]

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp