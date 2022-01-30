The northeast is currently experiencing a massive snowstorm with some places in the New England area getting an expected snowfall of up to two feet and winds reaching 50 mph. Needless to say, it’s a great idea to stay home this weekend.

Having said that, not everyone stayed home. In fact, an ABC WCVB Boston affiliate reporter found two people out and about in Scituate, a town about an hour southeast of Boston. As is the case in Boston, the reporter asked them about the news of the day. No, not the snowstorm, Tom Brady’s reported retirement.

And to top it off and make it Boston AF, the two people revealed they were braving the conditions in order to find an open Dunkin’ Donuts.

This is the most Boston interview to ever appear on local TV pic.twitter.com/xgBCPL7t2d — Katie McInerney (@k8tmac) January 29, 2022

When asked about Brady’s alleged retirement, the first person questioned if Rob Gronkowski was going to be retiring next. The second person felt that Brady “had a couple more years” left in him.

Hopefully they found an open Dunkin’ Donuts.

