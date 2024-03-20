Credit: NFL Network

The NFL Network has pulled its nightly studio show “Total Access” from the schedule for this week.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio had the news first and noted that a one-hour edition of “Good Morning Football” is airing in its place every night this week.

“One source with knowledge of the network’s current dynamics suggests it’s just another effort to cut costs at a time when the entire NFL Network/NFL.com operation remains in limbo regarding a potential sale. Coverage for the Super Bowl and the Scouting Combine was, in the source’s view, dramatically reduced. There also have been (and apparently will be) more remote contributions, all in a perceived effort to cut costs,” Florio wrote.

NFL Network also announced earlier this month that “Good Morning Football” would be going on hiatus after next week as the show’s production moves from New York to Los Angeles.

“Total Access” returns to the lineup next week.

As Florio noted, it seems like this was just an opportunity to cut costs and save a bit of money at a time when the NFL likely won’t have much going on, thus leading to a lack of talking points on the show. Most of the top free agents have signed and the Draft is still a month away.

In January, a report came out that the NFL was in ‘advanced talks’ with ESPN regarding a stake in the network, which would likely lead to a merge in ESPN and NFL Network’s content, but so far nothing has come to be on that front.

[Pro Football Talk]