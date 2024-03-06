Good Morning Football saw ratings increases in the month of August. (Credit: BuffaloBills.com)

Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s long-running morning show, is swapping coasts before the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Per the Sports Business Journal, GMFB will be moving its production from New York to Los Angeles. The show will remain based at SNY’s studios through March 29 before shifting to NFL Network’s studios in Los Angeles.

After a summer hiatus, the show will relaunch with a two-hour syndicated extension series, distributed by Sony Pictures Television. (Men In Blazers‘ Michael Davies, the Sony executive, Jeopardy! executive producer, and Embassy Row president, has long been involved with GMFB, as has Embassy Row. Davies will continue as EP of GMFB and will also executive produce the syndicated extension.) Details of the extension series have yet to be announced, and its media deals are still being negotiated.

The Good Morning Football cast includes host Jamie Erdahl alongside Kyle Brandt, Jason McCourty, and Peter Schrager. Brandt and Schrager have been ever-present members of the show since its 2016 launch, while Erdahl and McCourty joined in 2022 to replace Kay Adams and Nate Burleson, respectively.

It’s unknown whether the cross-country shift will result in further changes to the GMFB cast. I’d be surprised if the entire panel returns upon the show’s relaunch, but at the same time, NFL Network has struck a winning formula with GMFB and surely the network would look to keep the band together.

Aside from that, moving the show across the country makes a lot of sense, given NFL Network’s large new headquarters near SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

[Sports Business Journal]