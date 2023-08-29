On Tuesday, NFL Network announced the relaunch of NFL Total Access prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Per NFL Network’s announcement, the show, airing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7 p.m. ET, will now be hosted by Kimmi Chex and Mike Yam. They’ll be joined by analysts David Carr and Michael Robinson, along with NFL Network insiders and reporters.

Here’s more from the release.

The one-hour show will air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:00 PM ET each week on NFL Network (NFL GameDay Kickoff will air on Monday and Thursday at 6:00 PM ET). Along with the change in schedule, a new broadcast team anchors the show with hosts Kimmi Chex and Mike Yam joined by analysts Michael Robinson and David Carr. Additionally, NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, and various NFL Network reporters stationed across the league join to provide the latest news and information.

The previous host of NFL Total Access was MJ Acosta-Ruiz, who was joined by a host of analysts and insiders, including Carr and Robinson.

Acosta-Ruiz hosted NFL Total Access for three seasons, so a refresh made sense going into the 2023 season. We’re still waiting to learn the future of the former cast of NFL Total Access and what roles they’ll have going forward at NFL Network.