The UFL isn’t the only spring football game in town.

Per a Thursday release, NFL Network will air Arena Football League games this spring. The coverage of the 2024 AFL season begins after the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 25-27.

The first game airs at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 27, with two more games airing on Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.

Following those first games, three games will air each week: one on Thursday in primetime, and two each Sunday. Some of those Sunday windows are back-to-back doubleheaders, while others are split doubleheaders.

NFL Network will also air several games from OT7, Overtime’s football league, this spring. One game will air at 4 p.m. ET on April 6, April 7, April 13, April 14, April 28, May 4, and May 5, along with coverage of OT7’s championship weekend from June 6-9.

This is the first year of the relaunched Arena Football League. The league filed for bankruptcy after the 2019 season but announced plans to relaunch for the 2024 season a year ago. Broadcast plans for the games not airing on NFL Network have not appeared to be announced.

OT7’s first season was in the summer of 2022 and features high school prospects competing in seven-on-seven games.

All games can be streamed with a subscription to NFL+ or on the NFL’s digital platforms with an authenticated login.

