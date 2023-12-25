Kurt Warner and Rich Eisen calling a Dec. 24, 2023 game for NFL Network. (Tyrell Jordan on Twitter.)

December often sees some NFL Network-exclusive games, with the team of Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner often calling those. And Warner’s December analyst work has often been notable not just for what he says, but what he’s wearing.

The former NFL QB turned long-time NFLN analyst is quite the fan of big puffy jackets. And that’s drawn a lot of internet attention. Here’s the one he wore for their Christmas Eve broadcast (the New England Patriots’ win over the Denver Broncos) Sunday night, and the one he wore two years ago for a Dec. 20 Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game:

So Warner definitely knew the puffy jacket was going to draw a reaction. And he even tweeted about that before the game:

Tune in 10 mins from now @nflnetwork for our Christmas Eve special of @Broncos @Patriots with @richeisen & myself (& maybe a special puffy coat appearance)… Merry Christmas All – see u soon! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 25, 2023

And the jacket did indeed draw reaction. Here’s some of that, with references from everything from Seinfeld to Puff Daddy to Daredevil and beyond:

Kurt Warner, is that Gortex? ?? #NEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/SVBf403i1I — This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty Seinfeld Podcast (@ThisThirsty) December 25, 2023

Kurt Warner’s jacket looks like a rejected Ben Affleck Daredevil costume. pic.twitter.com/bTo4MfhgC3 — Ian Casselberry (@iancass) December 25, 2023

Shouts to Kurt Warner for finding an open Dairy Queen so he could get his coat dipped for tonight’s game. — Andy Merritt (@A_Merritt) December 25, 2023

I finally got a look at Kurt Warner. He looks like if you asked a focus group to "bring Santa Claus into the 21st Century." Less holly jolly, more European ski villain. pic.twitter.com/BUjnmTFfsk — Pat Lynch (@patlynchsports) December 25, 2023

Kurt Warner dressed like 1995 Mary J Blige: pic.twitter.com/iAMk9Uowca — Melvin Purdy (@MLVNPRDY) December 25, 2023

If Warner keeps going with this holiday tradition, perhaps he can launch a “Greatest Fashion Show on Turf.” But his jacket was certainly appreciated as something to talk about, especially in a pretty slow first half of a game that looked like a mismatch between 7-7 Denver and 3-11 New England.

There wound up being plenty of on-field excitement, of course, including the Patriots’ two touchdowns in six seconds and the Broncos’ 16-point comeback to tie the game before Chad Ryland’s 56-yard field goal won it for New England. But early on in this one, Warner’s jacket was getting most of the attention. And his sartorial choices certainly provided entertainment for many.

