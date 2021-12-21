NFLTwitterBy Sean Keeley on

Kurt Warner has been making headlines all week as the biopic about his life, American Underdog, was released to audiences. We weren’t huge fans, finding it a bit “underwhelming.”

But you know what wasn’t underwhelming? The jacket that Kurt wore while broadcasting Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Looking extra smooth while doing color commentary for NFL Network, Warner was shown wearing his silver puffer jacket and there was absolutely no way that NFL Twitter was going to let that slide. The image of Warner looking very pleased with himself and his cozy outwear spread quickly, along with plenty of comparisons that people were quick to note.

Warner took note of the trend during the game and even chimed in himself, playfully saying there was “way too much talk about my jacket!!!”

Kurt also noticed everyone’s comparisons but didn’t back down about his appreciation of the garment.

We assume Warner was hoping to go trending this week with the arrival of his new movie. He at least got the first part of that, which is nice.

As for the game that he was calling, the Raiders ended up beating the Browns 16-14 on a last-second field goal. But still, all anyone seemed to want to talk about was Kurt’s Jiffy Pop jacket.  Heck, even Warner’s movie got in on the action.

