Kurt Warner has been making headlines all week as the biopic about his life, American Underdog, was released to audiences. We weren’t huge fans, finding it a bit “underwhelming.”

But you know what wasn’t underwhelming? The jacket that Kurt wore while broadcasting Monday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Looking extra smooth while doing color commentary for NFL Network, Warner was shown wearing his silver puffer jacket and there was absolutely no way that NFL Twitter was going to let that slide. The image of Warner looking very pleased with himself and his cozy outwear spread quickly, along with plenty of comparisons that people were quick to note.

Kurt Warner looks like he’s about to explain Bitcoin to me pic.twitter.com/g6neECMwMV — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) December 20, 2021

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/AzfONPNlh4 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner with the Costanza GoreTex vibes pic.twitter.com/KqnvaQyqUq — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) December 21, 2021

Kurt Warner fashion inspiration is Jiffy-pop pic.twitter.com/pZLpHeK1ER — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 21, 2021

Who let Kurt Warner call this game looking like a chipotle burrito? pic.twitter.com/KPt2px9sHB — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) December 20, 2021

Kurt Warner is out here like pic.twitter.com/mOHodtgXYd — Jesse Peel-SportsRuckus (@JPSportsRuckus) December 21, 2021

Warner took note of the trend during the game and even chimed in himself, playfully saying there was “way too much talk about my jacket!!!”

We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half… WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha… #ThanksForWatching — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 20, 2021

Kurt also noticed everyone’s comparisons but didn’t back down about his appreciation of the garment.

Yeah what they said… but really, it’s all good! I’m not mad at you and I LOVE the coat no matter if it looks like a burrito, a space suit or George’s puffy coat!#LetsGo https://t.co/ey8gsrBxYe — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 21, 2021

We assume Warner was hoping to go trending this week with the arrival of his new movie. He at least got the first part of that, which is nice.

As for the game that he was calling, the Raiders ended up beating the Browns 16-14 on a last-second field goal. But still, all anyone seemed to want to talk about was Kurt’s Jiffy Pop jacket. Heck, even Warner’s movie got in on the action.

Couldn’t choose between a star or an angel so went with both. Merry Christmas! @kurt13warner pic.twitter.com/N9c5cjo7py — American Underdog (@AmericanUnderdg) December 21, 2021

