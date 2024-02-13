Screen grab: Good Morning Football

For most fans, the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV marked their final football memory before COVID-19 changed the world as we know it.

So it would have been understandable for viewers of Good Morning Football to have flashbacks when they tuned into Tuesday’s show — two days after the Chiefs beat the 49ers in another Super Bowl — only to find the cast taking part in a COVID-style remote show.

Fear not, we’re not entering another pandemic (at least not that I’m aware of). Rather, Good Morning Football was being hosted remotely as a result of the snowstorm in the Northeast, which has hit the show’s home base of New York City especially hard.

“It is a snow globe in the New York/Connecticut/New Jersey area so everyone’s staying safe, at least in our neck of the woods as we put a bow on Super Bowl LVIII,” host Jamie Erdahl said as the show started with panelists Kyle Brandt, Peter Schrager and Jason McCourty all appearing from different locations.

Good Morning Football went remote this morning because of the snow in the northeast so it was a flashback to the pandemic era quadbox. pic.twitter.com/8ea5Z1PYbv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2024

While the COVID-19 pandemic was filled with hardships and tragedies, it also resulted in ingenuities that are still being put to good use today — especially in the media space. Prior to COVID-19, the idea of a television show consisting of four hosts talking to each other from their respective living rooms (or in Brandt’s case, what appeared to be a basement) would have seemed unfathomable. Now it’s all but second nature to any television professional.

What would Good Morning Football have done in the event of a snowstorm, pre-COVID? Brave the dangerous elements? Rely on a limited cast and crew? Cancel the show altogether?

While hosting the show remotely obviously isn’t ideal, it’s also a much better alternative than any of the options that likely would have been considered a mere four years ago.

[Good Morning Football, Awful Announcing on X]