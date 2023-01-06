Look, we’re not going to try to pretend we know the first thing about explaining cricket. But we do know that when a cricket announcer accidentally misidentifies a player with a similarly named porn actress, that’s something we can wrap our heads around.

Pakistan and New Zealand are currently in the midst their second Test match in Karachi, Pakistan. As he was discussing the last-wicket stand of over 100 runs between New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Pakistan’s Ajaz Patel, Pakistani commentator Bazid Khan, meant to reference former New Zealand player and fellow commentator Danny Morrison. However, the name that came to him first was that of Dani Daniels, a porn actress that we’re sure you’ve personally never ever heard of.

Pakistan commentator calling Dani Morrison "Dani Daniels" pic.twitter.com/T9Imczp31b — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) January 3, 2023

Khan quickly corrected himself but the damage was done. The commenator went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Always associated Bazid Khan with Foodporn but turns out he is also well into the other kind ? https://t.co/YZD3AcVY0v — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 5, 2023

The clip went so viral, in fact, that Daniels herself saw it and commented, saying “Put me in coach.”

Put me in coach! ??? https://t.co/sc5ciwTN53 — Dani Daniels (@akaDaniDaniels) January 4, 2023

We’re assuming you didn’t see that in your feed since you’ve never heard of her before…right?

Hopefully, you’ll now use this opportunity to check on the results of the Pakistan-New Zeland test in order to educate yourself about cricket, and not to do some further research on Ms. Daniels and why she might have been so top of mind for Khan.

[India Today, Pushkar] Image Credit: Naparazi via Flickr, Glenn Francis via Wikimedia Commons