Two weeks ahead of its premiere, Hulu has released another trailer for its ten-part docuseries on the Los Angeles Lakers, titled Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

The trailer features clips from interviews with (in order of appearance) LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jeanie Buss, Pat Riley, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, and Phil Jackson, among others.

The series looks like a must-watch for Lakers fans, and should appeal to basketball fans in general as The Last Dance did.

Additionally, here’s the key art poster for the series.

Between this series, HBO’s dramatized Winning Time, and Apple TV+’s They Call Me Magic, I think we’re just about tapped out on Lakers content for the foreseeable future. There are only so many times and so many different ways you can tell the same stories about the same people, and I think we’ve reached the limit for the Lakers of the Showtime Era to the end of the Kobe Era.

However, a doc about the LeBron Era Lakers in a few years….that could be interesting.