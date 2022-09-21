Earlier this summer, HBO announced 38 At The Garden, a short documentary about Jeremy Lin’s 2011-12 season with the Knicks. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

On Tuesday, HBO revealed a trailer for the doc, and also announced a release date: October 11th.

Here’s a synopsis of the film.

38 AT THE GARDEN chronicles the extraordinary ascendance of point guard Jeremy Lin during his landmark 2012 season with the New York Knicks. Lin, an undrafted Harvard graduate, shocked fans, stunned his teammates and galvanized Asians around the world when he scored 38 points at Madison Square Garden against the Los Angeles Lakers, solidifying Lin’s hot streak and the “Linsanity” craze.

Those interviewed include Lin himself, Lisa Ling, Pablo Torre, Ronny Chieng, Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Yang, Tyson Chandler, and Iman Shumpert. Frank Chi directed the doc, with Travon Free and Samir Hernandez producing.

38 At The Garden will premiere on Tuesday, October 11th at 9 PM on HBO. It’ll be available to stream on HBO Max.

