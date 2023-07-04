Photo Credit: HBO on Youtube

HBO’s Game Theory with Bomani Jones will not be renewed for a third season, according to a report.

Bobby Burack of OutKick was the first to report the news on Monday.

“HBO has canceled Game Theory with Bomani Jones,” the report said. “The network will not renew the show for a third season, three sources tell OutKick. Game Theory debuted in 2022, first airing after Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and then Real Time with Bill Maher for the second season.”

Awful Announcing was able to confirm the cancelation as well.

Game Theory was generally well-regarded critically in Season 1, but failed to gain significant traction in the ratings. That continued in Season 2, even as TNT began showing the previous week’s episode leading into the NBA Doubleheader.

“Each season lost on average over 80% of its lead-in viewership,” Burack said. “HBO sister station TNT re-aired episodes of the second season the following week ahead of its NBA doubleheader. The TNT and HBO airings of the show often failed to register on the top 150 cable chart.”

While Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has continued to be a success for HBO since it debuted in 1995, Jones joins Bill Simmons, Joe Buck, and Bob Costas as prominent sports figures whose HBO shows have not lasted long on the network.

[OutKick.com, Photo Credit: HBO on YouTube]