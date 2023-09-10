Credit: Golf Channel

When you think of some of the most iconic golf shots of the last 20 years, what do you think of? There’s a good chance Steph Curry is going to try to replicate it.

Friday, NBC Sports and Unanimous Media announced Niiice Shot with Stephen Curry Presented by Genesis, a four-part series featuring Curry in his attempts to make memorable shots in recent golf history. He won’t be alone, however, as he’ll be joined in his efforts by former Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, 2014 U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West, and swing coach Alex Riggs.

Each episode is focused on a specific golf shot:

Episode 1 – Tiger Woods’ flop shot hole-out in the 2012 Memorial Tournament

Episode 2 – Jordan Spieth’s hole-out from the bunker to win a sudden-death playoff at the 2018 Travelers Championship

Episode 3 – Rory McIlroy’s eagle hole-out on the 16th hole in the 2016 TOUR Championship

Episode 4 – Tiger Woods’ 2-iron stinger that he employed to avoid every bunker at the 2006 Open Championship

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with NBCUniversal and bring Niiice Shot to GOLF Channel,” said Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton of Unanimous Media in a release. “We thank Andre Iguodala, Michelle Wie West, Alex Riggs and Rory McIlroy for helping us attempt some of the most iconic golf shots in the past 20 years. A show for golf enthusiasts and novices alike, we hope it inspires audiences to get out on the course and try to recreate some of these shots themselves.”

The show premieres Sept. 12 with the Tiger Woods’ Memorial Flop Shot episode. While all four episodes will be broadcast on The Golf Channel, the Rory McIlroy’s Fairway Hole-Out episode will premiere on NBC on Sept. 24 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

[NBC Sports Group]