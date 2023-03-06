What do you get when you combine Jim Nantz, Clint Eastwood … and an adult film?

One epic story.

Don’t worry, I’ll explain.

Nantz, a long-time sports commentator, told a story when he stopped by the Five Clubs podcast. In the midst of telling the hosts about the last movie he saw, he was reminded of a story that made him blush in front of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood.

“And I’ll go the roundabout way of telling you. I had, years ago, Clint Eastwood in the booth at Pebble Beach, as we had for 30 years,” Nantz said on Five Clubs. “And Davis Love had just won the tournament; he shot 64 to come from way behind. And Davis — great friend, great pal — had told me one time that growing up, his favorite childhood actor was Clint Eastwood. And one of the reasons why is that the first time he ever went to see a movie, with his dad, was a Clint Eastwood movie.”

“So we’re on camera, and I’m thanking Clint as we’re drawing near the end of the broadcast and he’s going to leave to go down to the green and give the trophy away,” Nantz continued. “And I said, hey, by the way, before you leave, I just want you to know that you’re going to be presenting that trophy to Davis, and he’s a huge Clint Eastwood fan. In fact, the first adult film he ever saw in his life, you starred in.”

The first … what?

pic.twitter.com/raF2i3ps0n Clint Eastwood trying to figure out how Rich he is or he can’t stand how Jim Nantz suit looks — Abdulahi Author Of Speaking My Truth (@AbdiPositivity) February 10, 2020

“And I didn’t know what I had said. I just about said it again with you guys, about how I hadn’t been to an adult film in a long time,” Nantz said. “Yeah, I felt the temperature in the tower drop about 20 degrees when Clint looked at me — I didn’t know what I said — he said, ‘I never made an adult film in my life.’ That’s not what I meant!”

So that happened.

A “career lowlight” as described by Nantz.

Eastwood is a Carmel, CA native, only minutes away from Pebble Beach. He’s attended his fair share of events at Pebble Beach Golf Links and even served as mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea for two years.

But that’s not how we know him, of course.

We know him as an actor, producer and director for his work on countless grown-up films.

[Golf.com]