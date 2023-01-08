A little over two weeks after FuboTV announced they came to a carriage deal with Sinclair to bring in 19 Bally Sports RSNs to their service, FuboTV announced that they will be raising prices on their streaming packages.

In an email sent to subscribers, FuboTV explained that their base plan will increase by $5 per month starting in the February billing cycle, in addition to an RSN fee price increase.

Phillip Swann of TVanswerman.com got more information on FuboTV’s various price increases, revealing that all three of their streaming packages will go up by $5/month. The Pro plan will be $74.99 per month, the Elite plan at $84.99 per month, and the Premier plan will be $94.99 per month, replacing the Ultimate Plan. RSN fees are based on how many RSNs are in a subscriber’s home market. Those in markets with two or more RSNs will increase to $13.99 per month (up from $8.99), while markets with one RSN are now $10.99 per month. Subscribers in markets without an RSN don’t have to pay an RSN fee.

This is the first time Sinclair’s RSNs are on FuboTV in nearly three years. Back when they were owned by Fox Sports, the RSNs were taken off the service in the beginning of 2020 in a carriage dispute.

FuboTV is the second streaming service to come to an agreement with Sinclair for Bally Sports. DIRECTV Stream also has Bally Sports but you must subscribe to their Choice package to receive those channels while FuboTV has them included on all their packages.

Anytime a cable/satellite/streaming company raises prices, it’s going to be met with some scorn from subscribers. No one likes paying more for the thing they already have. Along with Bally Sports, FuboTV noted that since 2022 they have added over 70 channels to their base plan. It’ll be up to subscribers to figure out if the added content is worth the extra $5 per month.

[The TV Answer Man]