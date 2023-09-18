Colorado football star Travis Hunter was taken to the hospital Saturday night, and the Undisputed panel let the rumors fly on Monday morning on just what happened to Hunter.

Host Skip Bayless reported that Hunter suffered a liver laceration and that he will likely miss the next two games.

“Not considered terribly serious,” Bayless said, “should heal on its own in three to four weeks.”

The American Medical Society for Sports Medicine notes that even a “simple” liver laceration carries a recovery timeline of at least two months.

Head coach Deion Sanders confirmed Monday Hunter will miss at least the next three games. Colorado has not confirmed the nature of Hunter’s injury.

In the same segment, new panelist Richard Sherman questioned alleged comments from Colorado State’s coaching staff toward Hunter and said he believes there was a bounty placed on Hunter.

“They talked about this,” Sherman said.

Undisputed is not known for breaking news. Certainly, Bayless left that part of the job behind years ago.

And while Sherman is connecting the dots more than trying to provide a scoop, Colorado State placing a bounty on Colorado’s star player is a big allegation.

This isn’t the first time Sherman and the new Monday panel has attracted attention since joining Undisputed. He mentioned former cohost Shannon Sharpe on-air and had the reference scrubbed by Fox Sports staff.

Last week, fresh off Week One of the NFL calendar, Bayless and the show’s producers opted to lead with a good, old-fashioned LeBron vs. MJ debate. Because that’s what everyone wanted to hear from Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin on.