Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are no more as a duo. Sharpe departed Undisputed this month after a whirlwind run on weekday mornings on FS1. Sharpe and Bayless seemed to have built up a dispute in recent months. The latter’s take on the Damar Hamlin situation appeared too much for the former to bear. But both expressed emotion and good feelings for one another on Sharpe’s way out.

Bayless dished on The Skip Bayless Show this week about various topics. Many surrounded the final show with Sharpe. Among them, the famed sports television agitator revealed that he “was so torn up” that he couldn’t fall asleep.

“To sum this up, on this past Monday night, ahead of Shannon’s departure on Tuesday,” Bayless said. He added, “I did pull an all-nighter ’cause I couldn’t sleep a wink. I tried, and I failed. I was just so keyed up, so worked up, so torn up over what was happening, I just couldn’t go to sleep.”

“The truth is, this past Tuesday, I tried to go to sleep in the afternoon. And I had a hard time going to sleep even then,” he disclosed.

This serves as a reminder not just of the bond people on TV tend to have but of the grind that they have to work through. Bayless plays the role of entertainer, and while some might be rightly skeptical of what he says, it’s far from an insane suggestion.

