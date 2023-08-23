Skip Bayless may have spoken too soon.

Bayless announced Monday that former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson will join the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed.

The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand reported Tuesday that Johnson’s move to Undisputed is not a done deal, as the former ESPN personality is still under contract with the network. Johnson was part of the wave of layoffs ESPN made in late June.

Johnson’s name immediately surfaced as a candidate for Undisputed. He lives in Los Angeles, where the show is produced.

The 50-year-old Johnson was in the second year of a five-year, $18 million contract with ESPN, and while he could collect the full amount after being laid off, he would need to strike a deal with ESPN to work somewhere else.

“For him to work in sports media between now and when his contract expires, he would need to reach an agreement with ESPN, and that has not happened yet,” Marchand reported.

Undisputed is being rebooted following the departure of longtime co-host Shannon Sharpe in June. The new format will still feature Bayless, but will also include an ensemble cast with former NFL stars Michael Irvin and Richard Sherman, veteran reporter Rachel Nichols, and rapper Lil Wayne.

Marchand’s report indicated no reason ESPN might not release Johnson from his contract, just that it’s not yet a done deal.

[New York Post]