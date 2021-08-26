With the future of Fox Bet Live still up in the air, host Rachel Bonnetta has a new project in the works.

According to a report from Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva, Bonnetta is set to produce and star in a sitcom pilot at TBS based on her life and career in sports and sports media. Veteran showrunner Betsy Thomas is also on board with the project.

Via Deadline:

TBS is developing a comedy series starring and executive produced by Fox Sports anchor Rachel Bonnetta. Loosely-based on Bonnetta’s real life in the sports broadcasting world, the untitled comedy is co-created, written and executive produced by Betsy Thomas in her return to TBS where she created and executive produced the Turner network’s hit comedy series My Boys. Thomas will serve as showrunner and will direct the potential pilot. She and Bonnetta executive produce alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Home Economics) via their Lionsgate-based Tannenbaum Co. and Adam Griffin (Carol’s Second Act). TBS is producing with Lionsgate Television.

As recently as June, reports circulated that Fox Bet Live might not have a future at the network, with panelist Clay Travis taking on Rush Limbaugh’s radio slot and also becoming a bigger part of Big Noon Saturday. The initial report from Front Office Sports on Fox Bet Live’s potential cancellation mentioned Bonnetta might be leaving as well.

There’s still no official word on whether her time at Fox Sports is over. If Bonnetta is leaving, that she would be doing so for something entirely outside of hosting duties is maybe a bit of a surprise, but the chance to play the lead in a pilot based on your own life sounds like just about the best possible pivot.

