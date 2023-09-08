Nick Wright predicts the Chiefs to go 20-0, screengrab via FS1.

The Detroit Lions upset the Kansas City Chiefs 21-20 in an exciting NFL season opener on Thursday night. It was only the fourth time since 2004 that the defending Super Bowl champion has lost their home opening showcase. While the Lions’ victory was a surprise to many, even with Travis Kelce injured, it was a real shock to FS1 host Nick Wright.

Unfortunately for Wright, his 20-0 Chiefs prediction made last week lasted just one night of the regular season. Wright even got a tattoo on his arm to commemorate his self-proclaimed hot take, of which he was very proud of putting forward.

Yes, it's real. @getnickwright got a tattoo in honor of the Chiefs ? "NEVER A DOUBT" pic.twitter.com/34uVNgz7dU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 1, 2023

“I don’t think in the history of sports media, there’s been someone more committed to a take.”

Unfortunately for Wright, the universe does not hand out any medals or trophies for having the strongest sports takes, commemorative tattoos or not. But they do hand out receipts when those takes are laughably wrong.

While much of social media spent their Thursday evening dunking on Kadarius Toney for single-handedly putting Wright’s 20-0 prediction in the bin, there was still plenty of schadenfreude left over for the FS1 host. This included a tweet from the Lions themselves, who took glee in spoiling the party in Kansas City for the Super Bowl celebration with the perfect tweet.

Wright is a Kansas City native so there’s obviously some strong feelings for his hometown team. Of course, those feelings didn’t necessarily have to translate into a ridiculously hot take and a commemorative tattoo, but at least he’ll always have a souvenir. Clearly something with FS1 hosts and terrible picks and predictions. If there’s anyone out there who predicted the Chiefs to go 0-17 this season, enjoy your victory lap today.