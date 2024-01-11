Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Irvin finds himself under investigation yet again.

In February 2023, the Hall of Famer was removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage due to an incident at the Marriott hotel in Arizona. As a result, he was suspended from the league-owned network for seven months. However, he returned to the network for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, as the incident led to no criminal charges. In turn, Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott, and later settled with the international hotel chain.

Irvin now appears weekly on Fox’s new-look Undisputed with Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman. But, on Thursday, the Allen, Texas Police Department confirmed to Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk that there’s a police investigation against Irvin under the guise of a vague and unspecified “allegation.”

Florio asked whether Irvin is currently facing any type of allegation or investigation. Here’s what they were told by Allen PD Public Information Officer Jonathan Maness:

“There has been an allegation, but we are not prepared to release any details at this time due to our investigation being in its very early stages.”

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, forcefully denied the allegation made against his client.

McCathern stated in a phone interview with PFT on Thursday that Irvin “did not engage in any inappropriate or wrongful behavior.” He further added that the allegation is completely false and that the situation is saddening. McCathern also predicted that this allegation, like others made against Irvin in the past, would prove to be false and would amount to nothing.

The Allen police department has not revealed the nature of the allegation against Irvin, making it impossible to assess its severity or potential consequences. Therefore, it’s best to avoid drawing definitive conclusions until more information becomes available.

