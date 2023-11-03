Former NFL star and ESPN host Keyshawn Johnson was an honoree at the 2022 Dick Vitale Gala in Sarasota, Fla.

Each Halloween, Keyshawn Johnson’s block in Los Angeles is guarded by security and flush with jello shots for the parents plus jumbo chocolate bars for the kids.

“It’s a party,” Johnson told Jon “Stugotz” Weiner on Stupodity before revealing an even bigger part of his Halloween celebration.

In order to fit into the festivities on his street, Johnson hires a designer each year to decorate his home inside and outside. It’s just the cost of living on a street that features Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx among other celebrities.

“I personally do not decorate the house, we bring in people to do that for me,” Johnson explained. “I don’t even change my own light bulb, come on.”

After the decorator finishes, the home has “all the scary stuff” according to Johnson.

“Not too scary,” he added. “When you have young kids, you don’t want to scare them too much. But there are some Halloween pumpkins and ghosts and skeletons and things of that nature laying around.”

Johnson seemed shocked that such a strategy would surprise an average Halloween lover.

“I’m not going to sit outside and go and hammer things, no I’m not doing that,” Johnson explained to producer Billy Gil. “Put it this way, I worked hard to not have to decorate my house.”

Johnson does draw the line at Christmas. He will gather ’round with the family to decorate the tree because it brings them together and gets them in the holiday spirit.

“But I’m not decorating the whole house for Halloween, and I’m not hanging Christmas lights outside either,” he said.

Johnson grew up not far from where he now lives. He is open about the struggles of his upbringing. And it is matter of pride to be able to afford help around the house.

Hopefully he has the deep pockets to outclass Nikki Sixx in the Halloween decoration department.

[Stupodity]