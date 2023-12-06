Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; FOX Sports signage on display prior to a NFC Divisional playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Streaming services remain a strengthened pursuit for companies and networks in the television world. As such, everyone is trying to figure out how to get involved with it. The venerable broadcasting company knows that Fox is not alone in this pursuit.

Fox CFO Steve Tosmic commented on the scene for both television at large and the network itself. He attended the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference this week and recently chimed in on several hot-button issues.

On the whole, Fox has handled its streaming services as well as it could. The Fox Sports app has existed nearly for as long as Fs1 has – so about over a decade, and the company released ‘Fox Nation,’ its politically-driven streaming service featuring content from Fox News talking heads and otherwise. Sports-wise, outside of the Fox Sports app, they don’t quite have the offerings that competitors, much like ESPN+ and Peacock, have to offer right now.

“We did a calculus of all the sort of distribution modes that could possibly emerge. With sports in this country, they’re so fragmented,” Tomsic said via Media Play News. Tomsic noted that NFL fans, for example, must go through Amazon, network television, and ESPN to watch all the games. Major League Baseball fans also have to jump through various hoops and spend a lot of money to follow their teams nowadays. That topic’s been frequently chimed in on.

“No one sports service is going to satisfy,” Tomsic said.

The Fox CFO also noted the company will evaluate its place in the marketplace no matter what, though.

“For entertainment, there’s no doubt that streaming has delivered a better user experience. It’s on-demand, you watch it when you want to watch it,” Tomsic said before noting the differences, though, that exist between sports and live television. But the Fox CFO said the company doesn’t consider themselves “a liner TV programmer.” He noted that they have the pieces to put something together that’s direct-to-consumer but that the company plans to stay down pat now.

