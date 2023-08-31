Credit: Al.com

It’s been a busy summer for Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica. After his move to Fox Sports opened some eyes late last year, Fallica will now make an indent into the company’s podcasting network.

According to Barrett Sports Media, the podcast will be titled Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Podcast. The podcast will tackle college football and NFL bets, the media site reported, which of course are right up Fallica’s alley and are among the most popular sports to bet on.

“Fallica will bring his pristine college football intel to listeners in his new project,” Barrett Sports Media said. The podcast will release two episodes a week.

Sports gambling has obviously seen a surplus in demand and a surge in popularity. The expanding accessibility of legal gambling apps and sportsbooks has led to hundreds of millions of dollars in the industry. Sportsbooks have taken off to have digital and television platforms, even. So, another sports gambling podcast sprouting up doesn’t come as a surprise.

Fallica has maintained a presence in the sports gambling world. He has spearheaded a production with “Stanford” Steve of ESPN, who often teams up with Scott Van Pelt for the popular “Bad Beats” SportsCenter segment. The Bear was a consistent presence on College GameDay before his departure to Big Noon Kickoff and Fox Sports this offseason.

