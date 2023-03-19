Charles Woodson feels so strongly about the importance of colonoscopies, he did something akin to a public service announcement about them Saturday — from a hospital bed.

The “Fox NFL Kickoff” analyst and former college and NFL star had a colonoscopy performed at the University of Michigan hospital, and wants everyone to know he’s fine. The 46-year-old Woodson filmed a message for his Twitter account while still in the recovery room after the procedure.

Although Woodson still appeared a bit groggy from the anesthesia, he made a strong case for people over age 45, especially African-American men, to get the test.

“All right everybody, just came in for a quick procedure, a colonoscopy,” Woodson said. “Mine was a success, but I urge all you men, especially African-American men, to get it done. It’s something you’ve got to do. … I’m doing well, public service announcement — get it done, please. Thank you.”

First off thank you to my wife for urging me to get a colonoscopy, I know as men we don’t like to spend any time in the hospital but we must do it. Thank you to my @uofmichigan @umichmedicine doctors and nurses for taking care pic.twitter.com/ERSWI2bzW2 — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) March 18, 2023

The Raiders selected Woodson with the fourth overall pick out of Michigan in 1998, and he went on to play 18 seasons, making nine Pro Bowls and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2009. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. Before joining Fox Sports Woodson worked several seasons as an analyst with ESPN.

For more information on colonoscopies and cancer screening, visit the American Cancer Society.

