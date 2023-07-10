Photo credit: IT IS WHAT IT IS Podcast

It’s no secret that Fox Sports is having difficulty finding a suitable replacement for Shannon Sharpe.

It’s not that it’s a difficult task to fill Sharpe’s shoes, but rather finding someone who’s willing to work opposite of Skip Bayless. Undisputed is taking the summer off to retool with plans to return on Aug. 28, presumably with a new co-host to replace Sharpe. A staple of FS1’s morning programming, Undisputed has been on hiatus since Sharpe’s departure last month.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports recently reported that the potential options to replace Sharpe could range from former ESPN employees Keyshwan Johnson and Max Kellerman to FS1 personalities LeSean McCoy, Nick Wright, Emmanuel Acho, and Joy Taylor.

While Bayless has yet to reveal anything concrete about the show’s future, he recently hinted that his good friend, Lil Wayne, will be involved more than ever in Undisputed going forward.

Rappers Mase and Cam’Ron suggested on a recent episode of their It Is What It Is podcast, that it’s a familiar tactic being utilized by the 71-year-old Bayless.

“He always tries to get someone to bring ‘the culture’ to him, where he can pay them less, and benefit off the culture. I don’t think anybody should go on there. I want to see him do it with Todd McShay or Ashley Brewer. She’s good-looking,” Mase said via The New York Post.

“I don’t think anybody who’s got any kind of culture should go up there with Skip. He’s not gonna pay them, and there’s gonna be a token black guy where he can make some cash off them.”

While Cam’Ron later acknowledged that Bayless and Wayne have a personal relationship, he doubted the type of role the 40-year-old rapper would have on Undisputed. He also gave Bayless credit to a degree, saying he knows what a “Black dynamic” does for his show.

“I’m not saying you don’t give people opportunity, we dig it, but I would love to see Skip Bayless do that **** with somebody white,” Cam’Ron said.

In addition to McShay and Brewer, Mase suggested the recently laid-off Max Kellerman and Steve Young, as well as Tony Romo, as potential co-hosts for Bayless to team up with.

Cam'ron & Mase challenges Skip Bayless teamed up with a white co-host on "Undisputed" Suggestions:

・Max Kellerman

・Ashley Brewer

・Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/Z8r4DKrfyu — Crown Nation Sports (@cnation_sports) July 5, 2023

While it remains to be seen who will eventually be opposite of Bayless on the Undisputed set, Mase and Cam’Ron both made it inherently clear that they want to see somebody white.

[It Is What It Is podcast via The New York Post]