The Duke’s Mayo Bowl may be without Mike Golic Jr. this year, but that doesn’t mean ESPN broadcasters would escape eating gross mayo-doused food combinations.

Last year, it was Golic who promoted his love of mayonnaise during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, convincing play-by-play voice Anish Shroff to force down an Oreo cookie dipped in mayo. But with Golic no longer an ESPN employee, Shroff stepped up to assume control as the preeminent mayo announcer.

Without Golic and without Oreo cookies, Shroff opted for a more bougie sandwich cookie, the French macaron. Last year, Shroff was barely able to force down the Oreo dipped in mayo, but a lot can change in 12 months. Now more versed in the theme of college football’s grossest bowl game, Shroff appeared better prepared to ruin tasty desserts with the worst condiment imaginable.

Not only did Shroff opt for “a lot of mayonnaise” on his macaron, but he also relished being the reigning Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcaster by peer-pressuring Brock Osweiler into eating French bakery treats covered in the thick, jiggly, cold, creamy sandwich topping.

After Shroff and Osweiler held down the macarons, the ESPN broadcasters began dipping deviled eggs into a jar of mayo. At least deviled eggs and mayo is a combination that makes sense. Osweiler couldn’t contain his excitement over the savory pairing, consuming eight of the hors d’oeuvres before touting his interest in entering a deviled egg-eating contest. Joey Chestnut holds the world record for most hard-boiled eggs in one sitting at 141.

Brock Osweiler is ready for a deviled egg eating contest, with the assist from @AnishESPN. #MayoBowl pic.twitter.com/mwMGL4e1o5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 30, 2022

Duke’s Mayo began a six-year contract to sponsor Charlotte’s college bowl game in 2020, which means at a minimum, there are three more opportunities for ESPN broadcasters to pretend they love mayonnaise. Three games into their run as a college bowl game sponsor, Duke’s Mayo has grandly succeeded in their attempts to garner immense attention by going viral and nauseating half the country.

