On Wednesday, a trailer was released for The Boys in the Boat, the adaptation of Daniel James Brown’s book of the same name. George Clooney directs the feature, which follows the University of Washington rowing team at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin.

In addition to directing The Boys in the Boat, Clooney co-produced the film with Grant Heslov and Donna Gigliotti. Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner are among those who star in the film.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the film from Rotten Tomatoes.

The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

Rights to Brown’s novel were acquired by The Weinstein Company in 2011, two years before it was even published. MGM came aboard in 2018 following Lantern Entertainment’s acquisition of The Weinstein Company’s assets. Clooney was announced as director in March 2020, and filming began two years later in March 2022.

Brown’s novel, released in June 2013, received critical acclaim and was well-received. On Goodreads, it has a 4.38 rating (out of five) across over 280,000 ratings. Additionally, it won the American Booksellers Association’s Adult Nonfiction Book of the Year award and the American Library Association’s Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Non-Fiction Selection, both in 2014.

The Boys in the Boat is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

