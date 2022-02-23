The dust hasn’t even settled on Tom Brady’s NFL career, and he’s already looking towards the future.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Brady would produce and star in a football road trip comedy film called 80 for Brady. The cast also includes Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin.

Here’s more on the film, via THR.

Brady (the movie, not the player) will be directed by Kyle Marvin, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino. Marvin, who appears as an actor in the upcoming Apple limited series WeCrashed and co-wrote and starred in indie movie The Climb, is also executive producing with Covino, under the duo’s Watch This Ready banner, and Jeff Stott. Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet.

Production is scheduled to start in the spring.

I don’t think Brady is going to slot himself into one specific role going forward. He’ll probably do a variety of projects, from film to TV to non-media stuff, and won’t stay too far away from the limelight.

[THR]