On Thursday, the NHL released a trailer for its Saving Sakic documentary, which premieres on April 16 in Canada and April 17 on ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the trailer.

Saving Sakic was initially announced in October, along with a feature called Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, which premiered in January.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the doc, here’s a blurb about the doc.

The documentary follows the high-stakes saga that ensued when Colorado Avalanche Chairman/CEO Charlie Lyons was blindsided by an attempt to sign away the captain of his team, Joe Sakic. With only seven days to raise $15 million to save his star, Charlie finds a lifeline from an unexpected place – Hollywood.

The timing of Saving Sakic‘s release is well-planned. Just days after the release, the 2024 NHL Playoffs begin on April 20, and both the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers (the two teams at the heart of Saving Sakic) will be involved. ESPN is among the NHL’s two national rightsholders and will air the Stanley Cup Final on ABC this summer.

Based on the trailer, this will be a fun watch. I’m a bit surprised they can get so much content out of a matched contract offer, but hey, more power to the NHL.