The Rich Eisen-narrated NFL Films docuseries NFL Icons made plenty of headlines in its first two years on Epix, including with episodes on John Madden, Steve Young, Troy Aikman, and more. Epix has now been rebranded to MGM+, and that Amazon-owned linear network/streaming service will air a four-episode third season of NFL Icons beginning Oct. 21. And this time around, it will feature Jim Brown, Bill Cowher, Charles Woodson, and Mike Singletary. Here’s more on that from a release:

Each episode of NFL Icons provides an in-depth and personal exploration of some of the biggest names in football history, showcasing not only their remarkable athleticism, but also the significant impact these icons had on the game and their communities. The docuseries, narrated by award-winning broadcaster Rich Eisen, will tell each legendary figure’s story through a combination of interviews, highlights, mic’d-up sound, and never-before-seen footage. Executive producers of NFL Icons are Ross Ketover, Patrick Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, Keith Cossrow, Michael Wright, and Jill Burkhart. Ken Rodgers is the senior coordinating producer, and Paul Camarata is the series producer. “NFL Icons, from the acclaimed and gifted storytellers at NFL Films, and narrated by the remarkable Rich Eisen, has become a fan favorite at MGM+,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “NFL Icons fits perfectly into MGM+’s growing stable of compelling and entertaining docuseries. It entertains and inspires, celebrating the careers of the most iconic competitors the league has produced, their unique personal journeys, and the incredible impact they have made on and off the gridiron.”

The Brown episode will premiere on MGM+ on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the episodes on Cowher (Oct. 28), Woodson (Nov. 4), and Singletary (Nov. 11). All of these could be interesting, with the Cowher and Woodson ones perhaps particularly notable for a sports media audience given their broadcasting careers with CBS and ESPN/Fox respectively. We’ll see how these compare to past NFL Icons episodes.