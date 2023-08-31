“Cousin Sal” Iacono will host two new gambling-centric NFL shows for The Ringer this upcoming football season as part of its partnership with FanDuel TV.

FanDuel announced Thursday that Cousin Sal will host a weekly NFL preview show called “Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend” on Friday mornings. Sal, who has cohosted a weekly podcast with Ringer lead Bill Simmons dating back to that show’s ESPN days, will also host a Sunday morning kickoff show called “Ringer Wise Guys.” That show will feature fellow Ringer personalities Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and Joe House.

“It’s going to be great to do even more stuff with him and a wonderful creative partner like FanDuel,” Simmons said in the press release. “I’m so excited that I’ve finally forgiven Sal for getting me suspended from ESPN in 2014.”

Also notable from the FanDuel announcement is that leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season, FanDuel TV will air two episodes of the Bill Simmons Podcast featuring Simmons and Cousin Sal’s annual team win over/under predictions, in addition to another “special edition” the week of Super Bowl LVII next winter.

It appears early returns on FanDuel’s partnership with The Ringer are solid, and after Cousin Sal hosted shows for Spotify Live, the short-lived live audio app run by Ringer parent company Spotify, the company is now off-ramping some of its sports content onto FanDuel’s video platform.

In addition to NFL content at The Ringer, Cousin Sal has leveraged his sports betting punditry into partnerships with ESPN and the Mannings’ Omaha Production on a podcast network as well as a hosting gig on Fox Sports 1’s “Fox Bet Live” until earlier this year.

[FanDuel]