Before Friday’s college baseball regional game between Tennessee and Alabama State, the Vols got the unfortunate news that starting catcher Evan Russell would be unable to play. The school didn’t initially release the reason for his absence and, as happens, speculation began to run wild. That speculation made it all the way to the ESPN broadcasting booth.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the regional game between Oklahoma State and Missouri State, analyst Troy Eklund claimed that Russell was suspended for the remainder of the season after using performance-enhancing drugs. Furthermore, he stated that the NCAA planned to now test the entire baseball team as a result.

So, ESPN announcers decided to say Tennessee’s Evan Russell was suspended for PED’s according to “reports and speculation” and that the NCAA would now be testing the whole team. Where is this report that stated this about Russell? pic.twitter.com/HnsG0GfciZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 4, 2022

That’s some pretty strong news to break live over the air like that, so you would just assume it was reliable and buttoned-up. However, on Saturday morning, Tennessee released a statement refuting that claim.

Tennessee’s statement regarding comments made on an ESPN broadcast last night: “Evan Russell’s absence last night had nothing to do with any violation… we are expecting a public apology from (ESPN) later today.” pic.twitter.com/I3agDvt0Qj — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) June 4, 2022

“Evan Russell’s absence last night had nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA, or SEC rules,” the statement reads. “We have been in contact with ESPN and they are aware of the situation regarding last night’s comments made on their broadcast. ESPN is handling the situation and we are expecting a public apology from them later today.”

Russell’s father, Jason Russell, also took to Twitter to refute the claim of drug use. He said that his son’s absence was related to “a health issue.”

Evan will an evaluation/physical with the Doctor this morning. He hasn’t failed any type of test or anything.He had a health issue arise that kept from from playing Yesterday. This is standard testing to be done. Evan will most likely be available today. God bless !! #Blessed — Jason Russell (@jrussellsh4) June 4, 2022

On Saturday, Russell also added that his son had been cleared to play after dealing with “anxiety, stress, and pressure.”

Evan has been cleared to play today !!! God is good… to answer all concerns and doubt. Evan is good and just to clarify what’s he been dealing with is anxiety, stress and pressure. Basically just the worries and conviction of the Lord… Evan’s Great!! Thanks to everyone!! — Jason Russell (@jrussellsh4) June 4, 2022

Russell played briefly in Tennessee’s 12-7 win over Campbell on Saturday, hitting a single in the ninth inning. The No. 1-ranked Vols are surely excited to have him back given that he’s hitting .299 with 13 home runs in 52 games this season.

On Saturday, Eklund formally apologized on the air to Russell and Tennessee for saying “inaccurate, unsourced information” about them on Friday.

ESPN broadcaster Troy Eklund apologizes for his comments about Evan Russell on his broadcast last night. pic.twitter.com/XgJO77vlHI — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) June 4, 2022

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to Tennessee’s Evan Russell and the Volunteer program for inaccurate, unsourced information I used Friday night during the Stillwater Regional,” Eklund said Saturday during the Missouri State-Grand Canyon game. “It was used in error and should not have been referenced. I regret any hurt or harm that it might have caused.”

Eklund also took to Twitter to extend a further apology to Russell, his family, Tennessee, and Vols coach Tony Vitello.

“While I made a statement on air today, I again want to extend my most sincere apologies to Evan Russell and his family, Coach (Tony) Vitello, and the entire Vols organization and fanbase for comments I made in error yesterday,” Eklund wrote. “I know coach Vitello and believe he knows where my heart is coming from and that I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m truly sorry and will work to do better in the future.”

After the apology was aired, Russell’s father responded by saying “your apology is appreciated and accepted,” giving us the rare positive ending to these kinds of ordeals.

For his part, Tennessee AD Danny White added his own messaging about Russell, saying that “in the future, I hope that the media will prioritize the health of our student-athletes over founded rumors.”

Thrilled to update that Evan Russell is feeling better and back with the team. Sad that over the last 24 hours this young man has had to endure speculation and criticism. In the future I hope that the media will prioritize the health of our student-athletes over unfounded rumors. — Danny White (@AD_DannyWhite) June 4, 2022

[Audacy, NY Post]