In ESPN’s early days, the network was famous for broadcasting obscure sports, such as Australian rules football, introducing those events to a wider audience.

The network went full retro mode Tuesday night, airing a celebrity pickleball match. In prime time.

Fans didn’t know what to think. Some loved it, a greater number seemed to hate it, but there seemed to be no middle ground on social media.

ESPN brought out the stars for the Pro-Am Celebrity Pickleball Showdown. The event, held in the Dallas area, featured a number of pro athletes including former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Romo also took a turn in the booth as an announcer.

The match was meant to be a fun companion event to the 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships at Brookhaven Country Club, an event featuring more than 3,500 pro and amateur players. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., with an estimated 37 million players in the country.

Romo and his broadcast partners certainly got the memo about making the event fun and lighthearted.

At one point, after Nowitzki made a play, Romo joked, “I don’t know if it’s legal, but you guys said it is legal,” Romo said. “That was impressive.”

At another point, broadcaster Michelle McMahon announced Nowitzki as a “four-time All-Star.”

“No, he’s more than a four-time All-Star,” Romo quickly noted.

“You’re right, he’s a 14-time All-Star,” McMahon apologized.

There was even an awkward sideline interview moment.

Later, McMahon invited Romo to return to the booth this weekend to announce the Professional Pickleball Association National Championships.

“I’d love to, but I’ve got a day job,” Romo said.

“What did we learn tonight, Tony?” McMahon asked near the end of the ESPN broadcast.

“We learned that I can’t compete with any of these players,” Romo said.

Fans checked in on Twitter during their event to share their thoughts.

